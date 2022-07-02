4.3 magnitude quake hits China's Xinjiang region with depth of 10 km

An with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted China's region at 3

As per the National Center for Seismology, the quake hit at 36.78 latitudes, 78.79 longitudes and with a depth of 10 km.

Earlier on June 8, a 5.8-magnitude hit the Maerkang City of Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Sichuan Province, at 00:03 a.m. Friday (Beijing Time), according to the Networks Center (CENC).

On June 6, another quake of 5.0 magnitude jolted China's region, according to the Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

Earlier, on June 1, a 6.1-magnitude earthquake rattled Lushan County of Ya'an City in southwest China's Sichuan Province. at 5:00 pm.

The epicentre, with a depth of 17 km, was monitored at 30.37 degrees north latitude and 102.94 degrees east longitude, according to the agency.

About 14,427 people were affected after a 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolted the city of Ya'an in Sichuan, reported local media citing preliminary statistics.

Four people were confirmed dead and 41 injured due to the earthquake that jolted the city, according to the city's earthquake relief headquarters.

Earlier, the city's earthquake relief headquarters said that a total of 13,081 people in Ya'an were affected by the earthquake however as per the new statistics the number has increased significantly, reported Xinhua. On April 15, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter Scale hit the city of Delingha in northwest China's Qinghai Province, according to CENC.

The epicentre was monitored at 38.52 degrees north latitude and 97.33 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 km, as per Xinhua. No casualties were reported in that earthquake.Two days before, on April 13, a 5.1-magnitude earthquake had jolted Xingwen county of Yibin city, in China's Sichuan Province.

Meanwhile, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Southern Iran at 04:55 am on Saturday.

