4.3 magnitude quake hits China's Xinjiang region with depth of 10 km

-
ALSO READ
Musk-led Tesla enters China's Xinjiang slammed for human rights violation
Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude hits China's Sichuan, no casualties reported
Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude strikes northwest China's Qinghai Province
22 injured as 5.5 magnitude earthquake hits China's Ningland county
6.9-magnitude earthquake hits Menyuan county in China's Qinghai province
-
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted China's Xinjiang region at 3
As per the National Center for Seismology, the quake hit at 36.78 latitudes, 78.79 longitudes and with a depth of 10 km.
Earlier on June 8, a 5.8-magnitude earthquake hit the Maerkang City of Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Sichuan Province, at 00:03 a.m. Friday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
On June 6, another quake of 5.0 magnitude jolted China's Xinjiang region, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
Earlier, on June 1, a 6.1-magnitude earthquake rattled Lushan County of Ya'an City in southwest China's Sichuan Province. at 5:00 pm.
The epicentre, with a depth of 17 km, was monitored at 30.37 degrees north latitude and 102.94 degrees east longitude, according to the agency.
About 14,427 people were affected after a 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolted the city of Ya'an in Sichuan, reported local media citing preliminary statistics.
Four people were confirmed dead and 41 others injured due to the earthquake that jolted the city, according to the city's earthquake relief headquarters.
Earlier, the city's earthquake relief headquarters said that a total of 13,081 people in Ya'an were affected by the earthquake however as per the new statistics the number has increased significantly, reported Xinhua. On April 15, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter Scale hit the city of Delingha in northwest China's Qinghai Province, according to CENC.
The epicentre was monitored at 38.52 degrees north latitude and 97.33 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 km, as per Xinhua. No casualties were reported in that earthquake.Two days before, on April 13, a 5.1-magnitude earthquake had jolted Xingwen county of Yibin city, in China's Sichuan Province.
Meanwhile, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Southern Iran at 04:55 am on Saturday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU