Ukrainian Prez zelenskyy, Norwegian PM discuss further support for Kiev

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with visiting Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store to discuss further support for Kiev, the presidential press service said.
During the talks on Friday, Zelensky thanked Store for the defense, political and humanitarian support and for the decision to allocate 1 billion euros for Ukraine.
For his part, The Norwegian Prime Minister said Norway will continue supporting Ukraine amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Xinhua news agency reported.
At their talks, the two leaders also discussed further defense support for Kiev and Ukraine's post-conflict recovery.
Store arrived in Kiev earlier on Friday.
