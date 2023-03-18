JUST IN
4.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Turkey's Goksun, no casualties reported
Business Standard

4.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Turkey's Goksun, no casualties reported

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hit 6 km South-West of the Goksun district on Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS)

Topics
Turkey | Earthquake

ANI  Middle East 

Earthquake, quake
Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hit 6 km South-West of the Goksun district on Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The epicentre of the earthquake was found to be 37.974°N and 36.448°E respectively at a depth of 7 kilometres.

As per the USGS, the earthquake took place at 10:44:29 (UTC+05:30).

No casualties have been reported so far.

In Turkey's Mediterranean region, the town and district of Goksun are part of the Kahramanmaras Province.

Turkey is still coping with the loss of the massive earthquake that struck the country and Syria in the first week of February this year.

A devastating earthquake of 7.8 on the Richter scale hit Southern Turkey in the early hours of 6 February (4.17 a.m.), with its epicentre in the Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaras province.

The earthquake affected the neighbouring provinces of Adiyaman, Hatay, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Osmaniye, Gaziantep, Malatya, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Elazig and Adana where about 14 million people reside including about 1,8 million Syrian refugees.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, March 18 2023. 13:19 IST

