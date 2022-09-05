Canadian PM Trudeau calls Saskatchewan stabbing attacks 'heartbreaking'

-
ALSO READ
Canadian PM Trudeau announces new law to freeze sales on handgun
Ukrainian Prez Zelenskyy discuss defence cooperation with Canada's Trudeau
Ukraine war: Canada imposes sanctions on 15 more Russian officials
Canada announces new sanctions against Russia, funds two Ukraine projects
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau makes first cabinet shuffle since 2021 election
-
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday (local time) described the Saskatchewan attacks as "horrific and heartbreaking."
"The attacks in Saskatchewan today are horrific and heartbreaking. I'm thinking of those who have lost a loved one and of those who were injured," tweeted Trudeau.
"We are closely monitoring the situation, and urge everyone to follow updates from local authorities. Thank you to all the brave first responders for their efforts on the ground," he added.
At least 10 people have been killed and 15 injured in a series of stabbing attacks in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan.
Police named two suspects as Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson, and said that they are currently on the run.
Marco Mendicino, minister of Public Safety of Canada, earlier urged Saskatchewan residents to "shelter in place".
"To everyone in Saskatchewan, especially those in proximity to the James Smith Cree First Nation area, please shelter in place and stay safe," he wrote on Twitter.
A 10 am CT update from the Saskatchewan RCMP said there are multiple victims in multiple locations and it appears victims are being attacked at random.
Weldon is located about 50 kilometres southeast of Prince Albert, and about 25 kilometres southwest of James Smith Cree Nation.
In response to the "mass casualties" on James Smith Cree Nation the community, along with the Chakastaypasin Band of the Cree Nation and Peter Chapman Band, declared a state of emergency at noon Sunday, reported CBC.
The alert was first issued at 7:12 am CT Sunday and has since had several updates.
Residents in the Regina area are also being advised to not approach suspicious persons and to not pick up hitchhikers.
Instead, the RCMP said they should report suspicious persons, emergencies or information to 911.
They are also being asked to not share the locations of police.
Police checkpoints have been set up throughout Saskatchewan, at least from Prince Albert to Regina, with officers checking identification.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU