6.3 mn people in SL facing moderate to severe acute food insecurity: Report

An estimated 6.3 million people in are facing moderate to severe acute food insecurity and their situation is expected to worsen if adequate life-saving assistance and livelihood support is not provided, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP) warned in a new report on Monday .

Two consecutive seasons of poor harvests led to a nearly 50 per cent drop in production coupled with reduced imports of food grains due to foreign exchange constraints, according to the joint FAO/WFP Crop and Food Security Assessment Mission (CFSAM) report.

The report notes that immediate food assistance and livelihood programmes, including through existing social assistance mechanisms, are critical to enable households to access nutritious food, particularly moderately and severely acute food insecure ones.

Without assistance, the food security situation is expected to deteriorate further, particularly during the October 2022 to February 2023 lean season, driven by poor harvests of staple foods, in particular paddy rice, and the ongoing .

"In order to avert a further deterioration of food security conditions and to support restoration of agricultural production, livelihood assistance targeting smallholder farmers should remain a priority," said FAO Representative in Vimlendra Sharan.

"With around 30 per cent of the population depending on agriculture, improving the production capacity of farmers will ultimately boost the resilience of the agricultural sector, reduce import requirements amid shortages of foreign currency reserves and avert the rise in hunger."

"Months into this crippling economic crisis, families are running out of options -- they are exhausted. More than 60 per cent of families are eating less, and eating cheaper, less nutritious food. This comes at a time when financial constraints have forced the government to scale back on nutrition programmes, such as school meals and fortified food to mothers and undernourished children. WFP's top priority is to provide immediate food and nutrition assistance to the most at-risk communities to prevent a further deterioration of their nutrition," said WFP Representative and Country Director in Sri Lanka, Abdur Rahim Siddiqui.

At the request of the government, the joint Crop and Food Security Assessment Mission visited all 25 districts in the country between June and July 2022 to analyse agricultural production levels in 2022, particularly of main staple cereals, as well as to assess household food security conditions.

A severe macro- in has caused acute shortages and spikes in the prices of essential products, including food, agricultural inputs, fuel and medicine, severely compromising the economic activity, with major disruptions to agricultural production.

Production of paddy rice, the main food staple, is forecast at 3 million mt in 2022, the lowest level since the 2017 drought-affected harvest, mostly due to low yields following reduced application of fertilizers, the report finds.

Production of maize, mostly used as animal feed, is about 40 per cent below the past five-year average, with negative effects on poultry and livestock production.

Likewise, production of vegetables, fruits and export-oriented crops, such as tea, rubber, coconut and spices, is well below average, causing a significant decline in households' income and export revenues.

Prices of most food items have been on a steady rise since the last quarter of 2021 and reached a new record high in August 2022, with the year-on-year food inflation rate at nearly 94 percent.

