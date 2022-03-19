6.5 million people displaced inside Ukraine due to Russian invasion

-
Amid escalating war between Russia and Ukraine, the UN migration agency on Friday (local time) estimated that nearly 6.5 million people have now been displaced inside Ukraine.
Meanwhile, 3.2 million people have already fled the country, said the International Organisation for Migration.
It also suggested that Ukraine is fast on a course in just three weeks toward the levels of displacement from Syria's devastating war - which has driven about 13 million people from their homes both in the country and abroad.
The findings come in a paper issued by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. It cited the IOM figures as "a good representation of the scale of internal displacement in Ukraine -- calculated to stand at 6.48 million internally displaced persons in Ukraine as of March 16.
