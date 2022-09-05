6 Israeli soldiers, 1 civilian injured in Jordan Valley bus shooting attack

-
ALSO READ
Israeli military demolishes homes of suspected Palestinian attackers
16 killed as bus falls into gorge in Kullu; PM Modi announces ex-gratia
Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinian militants in West Bank clashes
One dead, another injured in US' San Francisco Muni train shooting
3 dead, 1 injured after another shooting incident in Maryland rocks US
-
Seven Israelis were injured in a shooting attack on a bus of soldiers in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli military said.
The incident took place on Sunday outside the Hamra settlement in the Jordan Valley, Xinhua news agency reported.
A soldier was severely injured when assailants opened fire from a passing vehicle, a military spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday.
Five other soldiers and a civilian were lightly injured, it added.
Two armed suspects were arrested following a manhunt in the area, the Army said, adding the security forces believe more persons were involved in the shooting and were continuing the searches.
In the wake of the incident, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz issued a statement stressing that Israel will increase "the anti-terror activity" in the West Bank.
Israel seized the West Bank in the 1967 Middle East war and has kept its control over it despite international criticism.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU