6 security personnel killed, 22 injured in terror attack in Pakistan

-
ALSO READ
Pak PM, defence minister exchange words over neglect of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Unearthed entire network responsible for Peshawar mosque blast: Authorities
Pakistani soldier killed in terrorist attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Cross-border terrorism by Taliban seeks to destabilise Pak democracy: Rpt
UNSC condemns Peshawar terrorist attack that killed over 60 people
-
At least six security personnel were killed and 22 others injured on Wednesday in a terrorist attack on a security headquarter located inside a fort in northwest Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a senior police officer said.
The terrorists attacked FC line in Tank district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province bordering south Waziristan, District Police officer Waqar Ahmed Khan said, adding that three attackers were also gunned down during the exchange of fire.
The injured have been shifted to the hospital, the officer said.
All roads leading to Tank district have been sealed and a search operation has been launched in the area to arrest the culprits, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU