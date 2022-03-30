New Zealand reports 15,918 community cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
New Zealand reports 134 new community cases of Covid-19 Delta variant
New Zealand registers 14,941 new community coronavirus cases
New Zealand adds new Covid restrictions as Omicron cases spread
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern cancels wedding amid Omicron surge
New Zealand signed free trade deal with Britain: PM Jacinda Ardern
-
New Zealand reported 15,918 new community cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.
There are also 14 new deaths due to Covid in the country, fewer than the 34 deaths reported on Tuesday, the highest daily fatality number reported by the ministry, Xinhua news agency reported.
Among the new community infections, 2,691 were recorded in the largest city Auckland. The rest of the cases were identified across the nation, including 2,535 in Canterbury, according to the ministry.
In addition, there were 48 new cases detected at the New Zealand border, said the ministry.
Currently, 817 patients are being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including 24 held in intensive care units.
New Zealand has reported 642,447 confirmed cases of Covid since the beginning of the pandemic.
It is currently at the highest Red settings under its Covid Protection Framework. At the updated Red settings starting from Friday, indoor gatherings are limited to 200 people, and no limits are set for outdoor gatherings.
--IANS
int/sks/svn
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU