7.0 magnitude earthquake rattles China's Qinghai province, one dead

-
ALSO READ
Moderate intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hits Nagaon in Assam
After 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Wed, six more hit Assam on Thursday
3.5 magnitude earthquake hits Bathinda district in Punjab; details awaited
Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Alwar in Rajasthan; tremors felt in Delhi
Earthquake of magnitude 2.7 strikes Tinsukia in Assam: Details here
-
An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 on the Richter Scale hit at a place in China's Qinghai province at 23
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 7.0, Occurred on 21-05-2021, 23:34:14 IST, Lat: 34.65 & Long: 98.06, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Qinghai, China," National Center for Seismology tweeted.
Chinese news agency Xinhua reported that the quake hit Maduo County of Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in Qinghai at 2:04 am Saturday Beijing Time.
This comes a few hours after a series of earthquakes jolted Yangbi Yi Autonomous County in China's Yunnan Province on Friday.
At least one person was killed and eight other sustained injuries in Yunnan due to the tremors.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU