75,000 volunteers on standby in B'desh to tackle possible 'Yaas' impact

More than 75,000 volunteers have been put on standby in Bangladesh to deal with the possible effects of Cyclone 'Yaas' which is now developing over the east-central Bay of Bengal, officials said.
The volunteers of the Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP) of the Red Crescent Society of Bangladesh are on standby at 41 upazilas in 13 districts of coastal areas of the country.
CPP officials told IANS the volunteers have been kept standby to remove the inhabitants of risky coastal areas to the cyclone shelters within the shortest possible time.
Maritime ports of the country, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted distant cautionary signal number 1. All fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay and deep sea have been advised to come close to the coast and proceed with caution. They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea.
Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Sunday said the well-marked low over the East-Central Bay and adjoining area concentrated into a depression over the same area.
It was centred at 12 noon on Sunday about 700 kms south- southwest of Chattogram Port, 625 kms south - southeast of Cox's Bazer Port, 710 km south of Mongla Port and 655 kms south of Payra Port, it said.
It is likely to intensify further into a deep depression, then into a cyclonic storm and move in a northwest direction.
Maximum sustained wind speed within 44 km of the depression centre is about 40 kmph rising to 50 kmph in gusts or squalls while the sea will remain moderate.
On May 21, 2020, Cyclone Amphan pounded the southern region including Barishal with heavy rains and tidal surges. In November 2019, another cyclone called 'Bulbul' also hit the southern region.
Meanwhile, the district administrations of the southern coastal districts of the country including Barishal have already started taking necessary preparations to deal with the possible disaster from the cyclone Yaas.
The district administrations have also asked the authorities of emergency services like power and telephone to remain alert to deal with any urgent situation.
--IANS
sumi/pgh
