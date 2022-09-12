75 organisations to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at US Capitol

-
Commemorating the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, 75 Indian-American organisations have announced to celebrate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava' at US Capitol from September 14.
This unique US Capitol event will be a hallmark in the festivity of India's independence, bringing 75 organisations together and showcasing India's unique culture and diversity, Jashvant Patel, CEO, US-India Relationship Council and chairman of the organising Committee, said.
The Indian diaspora organisations will use this opportunity to remember India's rich tradition, its heroes, people, and their achievements, said Patel who is also the president of Sardar Patel Fund for Sanatan Sanskruti.
The Indian-American community has significantly contributed to the US in the past 75 years. The achievements include advancements in healthcare, technology, human rights, sustainability, environmental health, among others, the organisers said in a statement.
Innovation is at the forefront, and the US and India -- the oldest and largest democracies -- have worked together to further the relationship in many areas, it said.
Ashok Bhatt, former Water Commissioner, California and vice chair of the organising committee said India's Ambassador of India to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu will be the guest of honour at Capitol Hill. Several Congressmen are expected to attend the event.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
