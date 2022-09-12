Egypt severely affected by climate change, says minister ahead of COP27

-
ALSO READ
Parl panel red flags irregularities observed in irrigation projects
Jain Irrigation to merge global biz Temasek-owned Rivulis; stock zooms 17%
Italy PM calls for deeper ties, balanced trade with Mediterranean countries
Egypt, US, Spain hold joint maritime exercise in Mediterranean Sea
Egypt: Fire at Coptic church in Cairo kills at least 41 people, hurts 14
-
Egyptian Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Hani Suweilam said on Sunday that Egypt is one of the world's most affected countries by climate change, a news website reported.
The Egyptian minister made the remarks during the opening session of an environmental and development forum on Egypt's preparations to host the 27th session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) that will be held in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh in November, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Ahram Online news website.
Egypt is suffering water scarcity, high temperature, erosion and saltwater intrusion into fresh water, the minister was quoted as saying.
The increases in population, unstable water shares (from rivers such as the Nile) and climate impacts have led to a shortage of water used for drinking, agricultural and industrial purposes in several countries, he added.
The minister also urged all countries to strengthen cooperation on dealing with extreme climate, stressing the need to place the water sector, food and agriculture on the global climate agenda.
Egypt is making great efforts in improving water management, which includes rehabilitating canals to better deliver water to farmers, Suweilam said, adding water is a key element in agriculture and food security.
The minister underlined the necessity of expanding water desalination projects, studying less costly and more efficient ways of reusing wastewater.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU