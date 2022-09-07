Accenture to acquire Inspirage to boost its Oracle Cloud capabilities

-
Accenture has announced it is acquiring supply chain specialist firm Inspirage for an undisclosed sum to further boost its Oracle Cloud capabilities.
Once the acquisition is completed, Inspirage's 710 employees will join the Accenture Oracle Business Group, expanding its capabilities to help product-centric clients create interconnected, intelligent and innovative supply chain networks.
Founded in 2007, Inspirage is headquartered in in the US, with offices across North America, Europe and Asia.
"With the addition of Inspirage and its deep industry and systems experience, Accenture will be even better positioned to help our clients reinvent supply chain and manufacturing through Oracle technologies," said Renato Scaff, North America lead of Accenture Supply Chain & Operations.
Inspirage helps to break down silos across innovation and product life cycle management, supply chain, logistics, enterprise finance, and analytics to achieve operational excellence.
"For 15 years, we have been highly focused on customer success and innovating to stay ahead of client and industry challenges. Together with Accenture, we can deliver these highly specialized capabilities at scale globally, while creating new growth opportunities for our people," said Srini Subramanian, CEO and co-founder, Inspirage.
Together, Accenture and Inspirage will help clients reinvent their supply chain networks with Oracle Cloud
