A senior UN official for has pledged that humanitarian assistance to the people will continue, regardless of the political situation, the media reported

Addressing reported, the UN Secretary-General's Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan, Ramiz Alakbarov, stressed the need to ensure human rights in the country. TOLO News reported.

"I am very proud to say that, the agencies present at this table were able to reach 18- more than 18 million people in with lifesaving assistance," he said.

Meanwhile, the government's Ministry of Economy said it has finalised a scheme for the transparent distribution of aid to the people who are in need.

"This conference was held to increase our coordination in distributing aid," Minister of Economy Din Mohmmad Hanif said on Sunday.

According to humanitarian organisations, around $4.4 billion is needed to provide aid to the 24 million vulnerable people in the total 36 million population, TOLO News reported.

The has also welcomed the support of the UN and other aid organisations to counter the ongoing crisis in the country.

Based on the statistics, the suspension of aid, the high rate of unemployment following the takeover, as well as drought and the economic crisis has plunged into a humanitarian disaster.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)