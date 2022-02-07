'Nothing new' about Russia, China moving closer together, says Joe Biden

-
There was nothing new about Moscow and Beijing moving closer together, said US President Joe Biden on Sunday after the Chinese and Russian heads of state met last week in Beijing, reaffirming friendship between their nations.
"There is nothing new about that," Biden told reporters when pressed on whether he was worried that Russia was getting too close to China, according to Sputnik.
It came after Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Beijing on Friday.
The two presidents had an in-depth and thorough exchange of views on China-Russia relations and a series of major issues that concern international strategic security and stability, according to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Xi described Putin's visit as fulfilled commitment to a get together for the Winter Olympics and shared his belief that Friday's Spring Festival Meeting will add fresh vitality to China-Russia relations.
Meanwhile, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said on Saturday that with this meeting fears are growing in Washington that Moscow is moving closer to Beijing.
Asked whether he would consider sending more troops to eastern Europe if tensions around Ukraine escalated, Biden on Sunday said "I am not gonna speculate on that.
