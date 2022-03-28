Afghan schools, universities lose 60% students amid humanitarian crisis

-
-
The owners of private schools and universities in Afghanistan's capital Kabul have complained that they have lost 60 per cent of their students amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the country.
This comes as the new educational year has just begun across Afghanistan, according to Khaama Press.
The owners said that the ongoing humanitarian crisis and economic situation in the country have adversely affected the livelihood, thus most of the families have changed their children to study in public schools, Khaama Press reported.
Meanwhile, owners of private universities in Afghanistan also complain about the number of students quitting studying.
Earlier, the Taliban regime issued a decree banning female students above grade six from participating in their classes. The girls were further told to stay home until the Islamic Emirate announces its next decision.
Dozens of female students in Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul took to the streets demanding the Taliban regime to withdraw its decision to ban girls from attending school above the sixth grade.
Chanting the slogans of "education is our absolute right," the protestors called for the reopening of schools for girls in grades 7-12 across Afghanistan, Tolo News reported.
According to HRW, women and girls are blocked from accessing health care as well. Reports suggest that women and girls facing violence have no escape route.
Allowing girls into schools and other educational institutes has been one of the main demands of the international community.
The majority of countries have refused to formally recognize the Taliban amid worries over their treatment of girls and women and other human rights issues.
