JUST IN
Ukraine seeks to extend duty-free trade with EU until end of 2024
European Union to impose fresh sanctions on Russia by February 24
Ukraine deserves to start EU accession talks this year, says Zelenskyy
Russia-Ukraine war: US to send Kyiv longer-range bombs in latest turnaround
US Republican senator seeks removal of subsidies on wheat, rice in India
Chinese surveillance balloon spotted over Western US airspace: Pentagon
Australia to remove British monarch from banknotes, says report
Will Smith should be forgiven for Oscar slap, says Serena Williams
Japan's crime rate increases for 1st time in 20 years due to Covid-19
Russia planning offensive on Feb 24, says Ukraine's defence minister
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
ASEAN foreign ministers to meet in Indonesia under shadow of Myanmar crisis
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

After extension of emergency, Myanmar declares martial law in 37 towns

The council gave the administrative and judicial power to commanders of respective military commands to perform security, maintain the rule of law and tranquility

Topics
Myanmar | Aung San Suu Kyi | military

IANS  |  Yangon 

File Photo
File Photo

Myanmar's State Administration Council has declared martial law in 37 towns of four regions and four states in the Southeast Asian country.

According to the council's orders issued Thursday night, the 37 towns are 11 from Sagaing region, seven from Chin state, five each from Magway and Bago regions, four from Kayah state, two each from Taninthayi region and Kayin state and one from Mon state respectively, Xinhua news agency reported.

The council gave the administrative and judicial power to commanders of respective military commands to perform security, maintain the rule of law and tranquility, the council said in a statement.

The move came one day after the country extended the state of emergency for six more months.

--IANS

int/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Myanmar

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 09:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.