Business Standard

Ukraine seeks to extend duty-free trade with EU until end of 2024

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that his country is seeking to extend the duty-free trade with the European Union until the end of 2024, the government press service reported

Topics
Ukraine | Russia Ukraine Conflict | European Union

IANS  |  Kiev 

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that his country is seeking to extend the duty-free trade with the European Union until the end of 2024, the government press service reported.

While speaking at a meeting with visiting Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis, Shmyhal noted that further deepening of trade relations with the EU is vital for Ukraine amid the ongoing war with Russia, Xinhua news agency reported.

Shmyhal thanked the EU for the approval of the macro-financial assistance for Ukraine worth 18 billion euros (about $19.76 billion) and called on Brussels to contribute to Ukraine's reconstruction efforts.

In 2023, Ukraine would need some $17 billion for the post-conflict recovery, he said.

For his part, Dombrovskis said that the EU would continue to fully support Ukraine.

The Ukraine-EU preferential trade regime, abolishing tariffs and quotas on Ukrainian industrial goods and foods, took effect in June 2022.

--IANS

int/sha

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 07:42 IST

