After layoffs, Meta CEO Zuckerberg wants 2023 to be 'year of efficiency'

After laying off 11,000 employees, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg now wants 2023 to be the "year of efficiency"

Topics
Facebook | Mark Zuckerberg | unemployment rate

IANS  |  San Francisco 

After layoffs, Meta CEO Zuckerberg wants 2023 to be 'year of efficiency'
After layoffs, Meta CEO Zuckerberg wants 2023 to be 'year of efficiency'. Photo: Bloomberg

After laying off 11,000 employees, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg now wants 2023 to be the "year of efficiency".

In his quarterly earnings call with analysts late on Wednesday, Zuckerberg said that "I just think we've entered somewhat of a phase change for the company".

He said that global headcount steadily climbed for nearly two decades, making it "very hard to really crank on efficiency while you're growing that quickly".

After the layoffs, Zuckerberg said he is focused on "increasing the efficiency of how we make decisions".

Meanwhile, Zuckerberg has now reportedly put middle managers at the company on notice.

According to the newsletter Command Line by The Verge's Alex Heath, Zuckerberg warned managers at a recent all-hands meeting.

"I don't think you want a management structure that's just managers managing managers, managing managers, managing managers, managing the people who are doing the work," the Meta CEO apparently told them.

--IANS

na/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 09:45 IST

