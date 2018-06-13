After successful Korea summit., Donald Trump now sets his eyes on Iran

President Donald Trump today said that he would soon like to have a “real deal” with Iran, weeks after he unilaterally pulled the US out of the landmark agreement signed by the Obama administration along with other world powers. The nuclear deal was negotiated and agreed to by Iran and the P5+1 (the US, the UK, France, China, Russia and Germany) in 2015, granting Iran sanctions relief and returning frozen assets in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear programme and international inspections.

Trump last month withdrew from the deal, terming it as the “decaying and rotten” agreement. Addressing a marathon press conference after his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un here, Trump said he hoped relations could also improve, in time, with Iran.

“I hope that, at the appropriate time, after the sanctions kick in — and they are brutal what we’ve put on Iran — I hope that they're going to come back and negotiate a real deal because I’d love to be able to do that but right now it’s too soon to do that, Trump said.

“On the Iran deal, I think Iran is a different country now than it was three or four months ago. I don't think they’re looking so much to the Mediterranean, I don't think they're looking so much at Syria like they were, with total confidence, I don't think they’re so confident right now," the US President said.

Iran has said that the 2015 nuclear deal with the US and other key world powers "cannot be renegotiated in any way".

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Tehran "cannot interact" with the US government because it does not stick to its commitments.