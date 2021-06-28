Aim to be world's most profitable luxury carmaker: JLR CEO Bollore

-
ALSO READ
JLR commences bookings for new F-PACE SVR in India
Ahead of I-Pace launch, JLR India sets up charging infra at retail outlets
JLR commences Jaguar F-PACE bookings in India, deliveries to begin in May
JLR to temporarily suspend production at 2 plants from Apr 26: Tata Motors
JLR to begin testing prototype hydrogen Land Rover this year
-
Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) aims to be the world's most profitable luxury car manufacturer, according to Chief Executive Officer Thierry Bollore.
In his address to Tata Motors shareholders, he noted that the British brand plans to focus on value creation through a profit-over-volume approach.
"Our goal is to deliver a double-digit EBIT margin and become one of the world's most profitable luxury manufacturers," Bollore said in his message to shareholders in the Tata Motors Annual Report for 2020-21.
He noted that there were still many hurdles to overcome, including the current global shortage of semiconductors.
"But we now have a clear view of the road ahead with our Reimagine strategy; a future of modern luxury by design. Reimagine allows us to confidently transform the business and its distinct brands, to over satisfy our customers and reward both our investors and our people," Bollore said.
The company would simplify its architecture strategy and re-organise its manufacturing footprint, placing quality and sustainability at the heart of everything it does, he added.
JLR is in the process of now becoming a more agile organisation that plays to its human-centric strengths, Bollore noted.
"We will create a knowledge-sharing collaborative ecosystem with the very best partners in the global industry to leapfrog forward in clean energy, software, and digitalisation, '' he stated.
Elaborating on the strategy, he noted that it would allow the automaker to move towards net zero carbon by 2039.
"Both our brands will be transformed by electrification, with six new all-electric Land Rover models in the next five years and Jaguar completely reimagined as a purely electric brand, from 2025," Bollore said.
Going ahead, the company's 'Refocus programme' would help in generating sustainable, long-term value through operational excellence, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU