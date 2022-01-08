Airbnb under fire over business dealings in China's Xinjiang province

-
ALSO READ
CPC to hold key conclave in Nov ahead of next year's leadership reshuffle
Sixth Plenary Session of Communist Party of China: Xi's God-Making Movement
China's CPC kicks off key 4-day conclave to authorise 3rd term for Xi
Xi Jinping's political ideology to become part of curriculum in China
Chinese President is frustrated with some of his officials. Here's why
-
Two US Democratic Congressmen have ratcheted up the pressure on Airbnb over its business dealings in Chinas Xinjiang province and sponsorship of next months Beijing Winter Olympics in a letter to the American property rental companys CEO, Brian Chesky, Forbes reported.
Sen. Jeff Merkley and Rep. James P. McGovern, the respective chair and co-chair of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, questioned "Airbnb's commitment to human rights" due to its business dealings in Xinjiang, where the Chinese government's increasingly oppressive treatment of the native Muslim Uyghur population has risen to the level of genocide in recent years, according to the US government, the report said.
An Axios report from last year, which found that Airbnb lists at least 14 properties on land owned by a paramilitary group sanctioned by the US Treasury Department, and the company's sponsorship of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, which the US is diplomatically boycotting, were among Merkley's and McGovern's primary concerns.
Airbnb spokesman Samuel Randall said in a statement to Forbes: "Airbnb operates in more than 100,000 cities across 220 countries and regions including in China, which is home to roughly 20 percent of the world's population. We operate where the US Government allows us to operate and require all users to agree to our non-discrimination Community Commitment."
Sen. Marco Rubio wrote a similar letter to Chesky in December, calling for the company to pull out as an Olympics sponsor and "immediately delist" the properties owned by the sanctioned Xinjiang entity.
On December 23, US President Joe Biden signed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act into law, which banned most imports from the Xinjiang region. Tesla also faced criticism this week for its business dealings in the province after opening a vehicle showroom in Urumqi, the province's capital city, Forbes reported.
--IANS
san/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU