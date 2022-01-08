Clash between Afghan resistance, Taliban breaks out in Panjshir: Reports

-
The clashes between the Taliban and National Resistance Front (NRF) broke out in Afghanistan's Panjshir province, Sputnik reported citing local media.
According to Afghan Aamaj News sources, the Taliban attacked the NRF in Anaba district of Panjshir, Sputnik News Agency reported.
In November 2021, the Afghan National Resistance Front said that more and more people were joining the organization to fight the Taliban rule, with members of the NRF gathering in Panjshir, Kapisa, Parwan, Badakhshan, Balkh, and Baghlan provinces, as per the media outlet.
The Taliban took over Afghanistan after entering Kabul in August 2021, leading to the collapse of the Ashraf Ghani led government and mass evacuations.
