Airstrikes kill 23 Taliban militants in Afghanistan's Balkh province

-
ALSO READ
Sanctuaries in Pakistan helped in Taliban's success, says US Senator
Afghan security forces kill over 60 Taliban terrorists in Kandahar
Taliban threaten attacks if foreign troops stay in Afghanistan past May 1
It's time to end America's longest war: Joe Biden on Afghanistan
US President Biden announces complete troop withdrawal from Afghanistan
-
A total of 23 Taliban militants were killed in airstrikes that targeted hideouts in Afghanistan's Balkh province, an army spokesman said on Friday.
The sorties, according to the spokesman, were launched on Thursday afternoon in Bodana Qala village of the restive Sholgara district, reports Xinhua news agency.
As a result, 23 armed militants were killed and 11 others injured.
Three motorbikes of the militants were also destroyed in the airstrikes, the official said.
Taliban militants, who are active in parts of Balkh province with Mazar-i-Sharif as its capital, haven't commented.
Afghanistan is in a state of uncertainty after US President Joe Biden announced that American troops will pull out from the country by September 11, 2021 after almost 20 years.
NATO agreed to follow suit.
Almost 10,000 NATO soldiers from the Resolute Support training mission, including 2,500 soldiers from the US and around 1,100 from Germany, the two biggest contingents, are due to leave the country.
Since the withdrawal officially began on May 1, the Taliban have intensified attacks on provincial capitals, districts, bases and checkpoints.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU