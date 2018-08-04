Alibaba office app adds clock-in system, receives backlash from workers

In the cramped former home of Jack Ma, founder of the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, about thirty young engineers sit elbow-to-elbow, working to attract the next million users for DingTalk, Alibaba’s workplace communication software.



Their installation in the hallowed flat where Ma got his start in the eastern city of reflects DingTalk’s place in the pecking order of the company’s sprawling collection of start-up projects.



Since December 2014, has grown exponentially to become the world’s largest chat service designed for companies, with over 100 million individual users and 7 million employers across China. The company says, without providing numbers, that it also has a growing presence in Europe, the United States and



But its rapid rise — propelled by a promise to boost productivity through better monitoring of employee movements and faster responses to important messages — has sparked a backlash from Chinese workers who say the app fuels an unhealthy work culture.





That also raises questions about DingTalk’s ability to expand into the West, where people are typically guarded about their workplace privacy. In China, surveillance by the authorities and employers is already common.



Like WhatsApp, lets senders see if recipients have read messages, but it also has a “ding” feature that can bombard recipients with repeat notifications, text messages and phone-call reminders.



On top of this original feature, the company has added a wide range of functions that include automatic expense claims, a clock-in system to monitor the whereabouts of employees, as well as a “daily report” function that requires workers to list completed tasks.



As has grown, many Chinese office workers have vented their frustrations online about the service, saying it is inhumane and destroys trust. On Zhihu.com, a question-and-answer website, a thread entitled “how does it feel like to be forced to use DingTalk at work” has more than a thousand posts and has been viewed over 7.7 million times.



An informal Reuters poll of 30 workers using DingTalk showed that about half had negative feelings about the app, while the rest said they were fine with it - often because their had not adopted features such as the clock-in function.



“There’s a saying in my circle, that you should quit the day your company installs DingTalk,” said Robert, who works in luxury retail in the northwestern province of Shaanxi and complains that DingTalk has “fragmented his time into pieces”. He declined to provide his surname.





Li Xiaoyang, a former software sales agent in Beijing, said he had to use DingTalk’s geo-location function at his previous firm whenever he met a client, and use a face scanner to verify he was attending meetings.



“I felt so disgusted by it,” he said, adding that he was constantly dinged by managers.



“Every level of management thinks their demand is the top priority and should be dealt with first,” he said. “Even worse, they will ding you through DingTalk even on holiday and you can’t pretend you didn’t see it.”



A company spokesperson said in response to the poll that DingTalk provided an effective communications tool for the workplace. “DingTalk has many satisfied customers using our tool in Asia, Europe and the US, which points to its success and customer satisfaction.”



The spokesperson also said that DingTalk had security technology built into the app to protect the privacy of employees and companies’ confidential corporate data.



“DingTalk has not only helped improve workflow efficiency through a unified communications platform, but also encouraged transparency and accountability within the workplace.”



DingTalk sprang from Alibaba’s unsuccessful attempt to challenge the WeChat instant messenger of its arch-rival, Tencent Holdings Ltd, the service’s chief executive, Wu Zhao, said in an interview.



“We came to understand that we did not understand social media platforms,” Wu said at DingTalk’s offices in Hangzhou, where has its headquarters. Instead, Wu’s team sought another niche, tackling a common managerial complaint in China: workers who fail to reply to messages and later feign ignorance.



The driving force behind DingTalk’s growth has been solving the organizational concerns of Chinese firms and providing - for free — a platform that gives a level of efficiency similar to Alibaba’s, Wu said.



“What Jack Ma said to me was: ‘Wu Zhao, helping small and medium enterprises is our company’s mission. You go do that; don’t concern yourself with making money’,” he said.



Asked about DingTalk’s business model, Wu said the company was focusing on helping companies become transparent and efficient, rather than making a profit.