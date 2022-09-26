JUST IN
Amazon plans second Prime Day in appeal to deal-hungry shoppers

Topics
Amazon | Amazon Prime Day | Deals

Bloomberg 

More than one-third of consumers said they would begin their holiday shopping in October or earlier, according to a survey by Bankrate.com.

Amazon.com will hold a second Prime Day sale on Oct 11 and Oct 12 to boost sales among cost-conscious consumers who are expected to start their holiday shopping even earlier this year. This marks the first time the e-commerce giant has hosted the event twice in the same year.

Retailers are bracing for a lackluster holiday that will require deep discounts to move a glut of inventory. Many consumers, meanwhile, are planning to cut back because higher food and fuel costs have left them with less to spend.

Amazon’s “Prime Early Access Sale” will feature exclusive offers to Prime members in 15 countries. The Seattle-based company launched Prime Day in 2015 to attract new subscribers who now pay $139 a year for shipping discounts, video streaming and other perks.

The event helps Amazon lock in shoppers before the holidays and deepen its relationship with existing customers by offering them deals on Amazon gadgets and other goods.

This year US online sales will rise just 9.4 per cent to $1 trillion, the first time growth has slipped into the single digits, according to Insider Intelligence, which in June lowered an earlier annual forecast. Spending on Amazon will hit $400 billion, up 9 per cent and slower than the overall industry, the research firm says.

Amazon held a two-day Prime Day promotion in July that boosted online spending in the US by 8.5 per cent to $11.9 billion, according to Adobe Inc. Amazon said it sold more than 300 million items over the two days, more than any previous Prime Day.

Reason to Rejoice

  • Sale on Oct 11, 12 to boost sales among consumers who are expected to start their holiday shopping even earlier this year
  • ‘Prime Early Access Sale’ will feature exclusive offers to Prime members in 15 countries
  • The event helps Amazon lock in shoppers before the holidays
  • Second Prime Day sale will deepen its relationship with existing customers

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 22:22 IST

