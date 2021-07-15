America launches operation to evacuate Afghans who supported US troops

-
ALSO READ
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin likely to visit India later this month
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
No hasty withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan: US Defence Secretary
Gen Scott Miller returns from Afghanistan; mission not over: Lloyd Austin
'We're going to stick with you': Joe Biden tells Afghanistan President
-
The United States is launching an operation to evacuate Afghans who helped US troops during the war in Afghanistan and are facing threats to their lives from the Taliban, the Biden administration announced on Wednesday.
Flights out of Afghanistan for those who are already in the process of obtaining special immigrant visas (SIVs) will start in the last week of July, The Hill quoted a senior administration official said in a statement.
No further details on when the evacuations will start will be released, the statement said, citing "operational security." Officials also did not say where the Afghans would be sent.
"At President Joe Biden's direction, the United States is launching Operation Allies Refuge to support relocation flights for interested and eligible Afghan nationals and their families who have supported the United States and our partners in Afghanistan and are in the SIV application pipeline," the official said.
"As the President made clear, the United States remains confident that Afghanistan's Armed Forces have the tools and capability to defend their country and that the conflict will ultimately have to be resolved at the negotiating table," the official added.
Afghanistan has witnessed a spike in violence in Afghanistan as the Taliban has intensified its offensive against civilians and Afghan security forces with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away.
The withdrawal is about 95 percent done, U.S. Central Command said this week. One of the last major steps in the withdrawal happened Monday when Gen. Scott Miller, who was the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, left his command.
Meanwhile, the United Nations has expressed concern with the number of reported "serious human rights abuses" and violations alleged in communities most affected by the ongoing military offensive across the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU