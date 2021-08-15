Amid Taliban offensive, 84 Afghan servicemen cross into Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan's Foreign Ministry reported Sunday that 84 Afghan servicemen crossed the border into Uzbekistan asked for assistance.

Uzbek guards detained the group of Afghan military when they crossed the border. The group included three wounded soldiers that needed medical help, the ministry said.

The men were offered food and temporary accommodation in Uzbekistan, and the ministry was in touch with Afghan officials regarding the return of Afghan soldiers to their home country.

The announcement Sunday came as fighters entered Kabul after a week-long blitz ahead of the final pullout of American and NATO troops. The said they don't plan to take the capital city by force.

