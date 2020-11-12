Appeals court clears Harvard University of racial bias in admissions

-
A federal appeals in court upheld a district court decision clearing Harvard University of intentional discrimination against Asian American applicants.
A two-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston rejected claims from an anti-affirmative action group that accuses the Ivy League university of imposing a racial penalty on Asian Americans.
The decision delivers a blow to the group, Students for Fair Admissions, and moves the case a step closer to a possible review by the Supreme Court.
The group's 2014 lawsuit alleges that Harvard's admissions officers use a subjective personal rating to discriminate against Asian Americans who apply to the school.
Harvard denies any discrimination.
