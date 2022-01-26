Apple again becomes top smartphone player in China after six years

-
ALSO READ
Apple iPhone 13 Pro review: Many small upgrades together make a big package
Apple iPhone 13 review: Certainly more than just another iteration
Apple California Streaming event: What to expect besides iPhone 13 launch
Eyeing bigger pie: Bumper shipments of Apple iPhone 13 for festive season
Apple iPhone 13 gets same day India, global launch: Check details here
-
Apple has surpassed all local smartphone rivals in China in the fourth quarter (Q4) 2021 to become the top brand in China after six years when the iPhone 6 super-cycle was at its peak, a new report showed on Wednesday.
The festive quarter (Q4) also brought Apple its highest ever market share in China at 23 per cent, according to Counterpoint Research's Monthly Market Pulse Service.
"Apple's stellar performance was driven by a mix of its pricing strategy and gain from Huawei's premium base. Apple rose to first place in China right after the iPhone 13 was released (week 39) in September," said research analyst Mengmeng Zang.
Afterwards, it remained in the leading position for most of the fourth quarter.
"The new iPhone 13 has led to Apple's success due to a relatively lower starting price at its release in China, as well as the new camera and 5G features. Furthermore, Huawei, Apple's main competitor in the premium market, faced declining sales due to the ongoing US sanctions," Zang informed.
However, China's smartphone sales in Q4 2021 declined 2 per cent (on-quarter) and 9 per cent (on-year), respectively.
The country's full-year smartphone sales also continued the downward trend for the fourth consecutive year, declining 2 per cent YoY in 2021.
The market in China continues to decline due to various factors in both the supply side and the demand side.
"The ongoing component shortages are impacting shipments of all OEMs. Secondly, China's average smartphone replacement cycle is becoming longer. Smartphone designs within brands have also become more homogeneous, especially in hardware, failing to motivate consumers to upgrade," explained senior analyst Ivan Lam.
China has also been experiencing a complex economic environment where exports are driving the growth and domestic spending remains lacklustre.
Facing more severe component shortages, slower penetration in offline channels as well as competition from Honor, Xiaomi ranked fifth during the quarter.
--IANS
na/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU