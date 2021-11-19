Apple asks employees to return to office from Feb 1, 2022 in US: Report

-
ALSO READ
Apple posts record growth in India in April-June quarter, says Tim Cook
Apple brings CEO Tim Cook to court in defence of iPhone app store
Tim Cook, Elon Musk among Time's 100 most influential people of 2021
Apple CEO Tim Cook sends Diwali wishes to people celebrating across world
Apple, Epic Games likely to challenge California court's order on app store
-
Apple has set February 1, 2022, as the return date to office for its employees worldwide, as the tech giant prepares for a hybrid workplace in 2022.
According to a report in The Information, Apple will let employees work for up to four weeks remotely each year.
Referring to an internal memo sent to staff by CEO Tim Cook, the report said late on Thursday that Apple wants staff to return to offices on February 1 to begin a "hybrid work pilot", under which employees will work out of the office for one or two days each week.
Apple had earlier offered two weeks of remote work per year but added two more weeks to give "more opportunity to travel, be closer to your loved ones, or simply shake up your routines", according to the internal memo.
The employees will come to the office on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and they'll be able to work from home on Wednesdays and Fridays.
"Some employees may be asked to come into the office four or five days a week if their roles require more time in the office," according to the memo.
Apple had earlier delayed return to office until at least January 2022, as the US witnessed a surge in cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19.
The iPhone maker said in August that the employees would get a month's notice before they rejoin work in-person.
In June, the Apple CEO had said that employees would need to return to offices three days a week starting in early September. That date was then moved to October, and then to early 2022.
Some employees even pushed back against Apple's hybrid model at work.
--IANS
na/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU