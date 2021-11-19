Senate approves Congressional gold medals for troops killed in Kabul in Aug

The has unanimously approved to award Congressional Gold medals for the 11 Marines, a soldier, and a navy corpsman killed in an outside bomb explosion in Afghanistan's Hamid Karzai Airport in August, a media report said.

Members of the Senate have said that Washington moves to recognise the courage, sacrifice, and services of the 13 brave young men and women who were killed in Afghanistan, reported Khaama Press.

The Senate approval that will award the highest congressional medals for the slain marines will be sent to Joe Biden for signing, it added.

Senate members have also said that that they look forward to seeing the US president honouring American heroes and swiftly signing this bill into law.

In the US, the Congressional Gold Medal is the country's highest expression of national appreciation for distinguished achievements and contributions that dates back to the American Revolution. So far, 173 times the medal has been awarded to different individuals and groups of people, according to Khaama Press.

