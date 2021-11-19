JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Mideast Quartet: Israel, Palestinians must take steps to tackle violence
Business Standard

Senate approves Congressional gold medals for troops killed in Kabul in Aug

The US Senate has unanimously approved to award Congressional Gold medals for troops killed in Kabul airport attack

Topics
US Senate | Afghanistan | Kabul airport

ANI 

Taliban largely seal off Kabul airport as airlift winds down

The US Senate has unanimously approved to award Congressional Gold medals for the 11 Marines, a soldier, and a navy corpsman killed in an outside bomb explosion in Afghanistan's Hamid Karzai International Airport in August, a media report said.

Members of the Senate have said that Washington moves to recognise the courage, sacrifice, and services of the 13 brave young men and women who were killed in Afghanistan, reported Khaama Press.

The Senate approval that will award the highest congressional medals for the slain marines will be sent to Joe Biden for signing, it added.

Senate members have also said that that they look forward to seeing the US president honouring American heroes and swiftly signing this bill into law.

In the US, the Congressional Gold Medal is the country's highest expression of national appreciation for distinguished achievements and contributions that dates back to the American Revolution. So far, 173 times the medal has been awarded to different individuals and groups of people, according to Khaama Press.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, November 19 2021. 08:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.