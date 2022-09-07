Apple CEO Tim Cook pledges to donate relief aid to earthquake-hit China

In a bid to help the victims of the in China, CEO on Wednesday pledged to donate to relief efforts in Sichuan province.

" will donate to support ongoing relief and rebuilding efforts, our hearts go out to all the families and communities affected by the in Sichuan," said in a post to his official account on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo.

Cook's pledge came days after he sent his condolences and promised aid to Pakistan, where floods displaced more than 33 million residents and destroyed over a billion homes, reports South China Morning Post.

Greater China and Europe make up two of Apple's largest markets.

In the second quarter, iPhone shipments in China surged 25 per cent from a year ago to 9.9 million units.

Last year, the company also pledged donations to victims affected by deadly floods in China's northern Shanxi and central Henan provinces.

According to the report, China's second largest video gaming company NetEase and smartphone maker Xiaomi also contributed 1.5 million yuan and 1 million yuan, respectively, for the cause.

E-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding, social media and video gaming powerhouse Tencent Holdings, TikTok owner ByteDance, electric vehicle makers BYD Auto and Li Auto, as well as electric car battery manufacturer CATL have each set aside 5 million yuan for recovery efforts in Sichuan.

--IANS

vu/na

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)