Apple expands independent repair programme globally, including India

Apple is expanding its independent repair programme to nearly every location worldwide where its products are sold, including India, where repair teams will be able to fix common issues with its devices.
The programme offers repair providers access to genuine parts, tools, repair manuals, and diagnostics for out-of-warranty repairs, the company said in a statement late on Monday.
Launched originally in the US in 2019 and expanded to Europe and Canada last year, the programme enables repair providers of all sizes access to genuine Apple parts, tools, repair manuals, and diagnostics to offer safe and reliable repairs for its products.
There are now more than 1,500 independent repair provider locations serving customers across the US, Canada and Europe.
All participating repair providers in the programme will have access to free training from Apple and the same genuine parts, tools, repair manuals, and diagnostics as Apple Authorised Service Providers (AASPs) and Apple Store locations.
"Apple continues to offer convenient repair options for customers through its global network of over 5,000 AASPs that help millions of people with both in- and out-of-warranty service for all Apple products," the company said.
There is no cost to join the Apple repair programme.
To qualify, repair providers need to commit to have an Apple-certified technician to perform the repairs.
"Qualifying repair providers can purchase genuine Apple parts and tools at the same price as AASPs and receive free access to training, repair manuals, and diagnostics," Apple explained.
Across its repair options and partners, Apple is working to ensure customers' health and safety as well as access to repair services during Covid-19.
This has included offering additional options for mail-in repair for customers and supporting its existing network of providers servicing customers in ways that meet health and safety guidelines.
--IANS
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
