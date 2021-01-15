Apple India Store announces Rs 5,000 cashback offer, no-cost EMI

-
ALSO READ
Apple to hold online-only launch event on Sept 15 to unveil latest iPhones
MacBook, Mac Mini first to get Apple Silicon M1 chip: Event highlights
Impressed by remote work of Apple employees, Cook sees permanent changes
Apple launches Watch SE for price-conscious buyers: Know cost, features
New iMac to HomePod 2: Here's everything Apple may launch in next 3 months
-
Apple Store India, the company's online shop on Friday announced a new cashback and no-cost EMI offer.
Starting January 21, consumers can avail a cashback of Rs 5,000 on orders above Rs 44,900 in India as well as a no-cost EMI offer up to six months on Apple products.
According to Apple's website, the cashback is available for qualifying HDFC Bank Credit Cards.
Apple says that the maximum cashback of Rs 5,000 will be applicable on a single order that totals up to Rs 44,900 or more. Multiple orders cannot be combined for the cashback.
The cashback, once an order is successfully paid, will be credited to the user's HDFC credit card account within a period of 7 days.
The offer cannot be clubbed with the Education Program offers and is valid only on a single item purchase once per card.
Much like the Rs 5,000 cashback offer, the no-cost EMI offer also ends on January 28, 2021.
Apple clarifies "Card eligibility subject to terms and conditions between you and your card issuing bank." The No-Cost EMI offer is applicable on HDFC Bank Credit Cards on EMI transactions on a six-month tenure only.
The Apple India Online Store went live in September 2020. It offers customers a full range of products and support with the same premium experience found in Apple store locations around the world.
--IANS
wh/rs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU