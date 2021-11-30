Apple working on charger that can power multiple devices, says report

-
Apple is reportedly working on a charger that can power multiple devices, an iPhone, AirPods, and Watch simultaneously.
In the latest edition of 'Power On' newsletter Mark Gurman revealed some interesting information about the company's future wireless charging technology, reports MacRumors.
He writes, "I also believe Apple is working on short and long-distance wireless charging devices and that it imagines a future where all of Apple's major devices can charge each other. Imagine an iPad charging an iPhone and then that iPhone charging AirPods or an Apple Watch."
He further added that Apple is looking for both short and long distance wireless charging, which is quite a bit more advanced than its current induction charging based offerings.
Currently, the iPhone maker sells the MagSafe Duo wireless charger that charges both the iPhone and Apple Watch/AirPods at the same time.
Apple first announced the AirPower in September 2017 alongside the iPhone 8 and iPhone X. Apple said the charging product would launch sometime in 2018, but the company cancelled the project in March 2019.
The Cupertino based tech giant is imagining a "future where all of Apple's major devices can charge each other".
