Factbox: Who is Twitter's new chief executive officer Parag Agrawal?

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc on Monday promoted company insider and technology head Parag Agrawal to replace Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey.
The social media networking platform joins tech giants Apple, Amazon and Alphabet in tapping a company insider for the top job.
Here are some facts about Agrawal:
DECADE WITH TWITTER
Agrawal joined Twitter as a software engineer and has been with the company for over a decade. He was appointed chief technology officer in October 2017.
He oversaw Twitter's technical strategy and was responsible for improving the pace of software development, while advancing the use of machine learning across the company.
PROJECT BLUESKY
Since December 2019, Agrawal has also been working on Project Bluesky, an independent team of open source architects, engineers and designers to combat abusive and misleading information on Twitter.
Bluesky is seeking to introduce a new decentralized technology, the idea being that Twitter and others will become clients of Bluesky and rebuild their platforms on top of the standard, Dorsey has said previously.
EX-MICROSOFT, YAHOO EMPLOYEE
Before joining Twitter, Agrawal worked at Microsoft Corp, Yahoo and AT&T Labs Inc in their research units, according to his LinkedIn profile.
STANFORD GRADUATE
Agrawal has a Ph.D. in computer science from Stanford University and a bachelor's degree in computer science and engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.
(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
