Arab League hails passing of Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons

The Arab League has welcomed the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, commonly known as the Nuclear Weapon Ban Treaty's coming into force and urged for intensifying international efforts to establish a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the Middle East.
In a statement on Friday, AL Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit descibed the move as an important step towards the disarmament and the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons in the world, reports Xinhua news agency.
Aboul-Gheit stressed that this development would help commence a new phase that would be a motivation for intensifying international efforts to achieve the final and irreversible disposal of nuclear weapons worldwide.
He explained that the Arab countries were supportive of international efforts during the negotiation process for this treaty, "despite Israel's boycott of this path as an extension of its anti-nuclear disarmament policies and its stances opposing international efforts aimed at getting rid of nuclear weapons, especially in the Middle East".
"It is time to intensify efforts to establish a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the Middle East, which is fully consistent with the objectives of this treaty," the AL chief said.
The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons was adopted in July 2017 and was opened for signature in September 2017.
Honduras signed the 50th ratification of treaty on October 25, 2020, triggering it to enter into force on January 22, 2021, 90 days after its 50th instrument of ratification, acceptance, approval or accession has been deposited.
