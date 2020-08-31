Arab Parliament condemns Houthi drone attack on Saudi Arabia airport

The Cairo-based Arab Parliament has condemned a drone attack launched by the Houthi militias on Saudi Arabia's Abha Airport.

In a statement on Sunday, Speaker of the Parliament Mishaal bin Fahm al-Salmi said that attacking the airport requires an urgent intervention to sue the Houthi group for its "terrorist acts", reports Xinhua news agency

Al-Salmi also called on the community to take on its responsibility for ceasing Houthi frequent attacks that target civilians and threaten Arab security and stability.

Al-Salami also reiterated the Arab parliament's solidarity and support for all measures taken by Riyadh to protect its security and stability.

Earlier on Sunday, the Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted a bomb-laden drone launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels toward the Kingdom's southern region.

On Friday, the coalition said it destroyed two drones flying toward the kingdom's southern region and border city Najran.

It also announced that it destroyed a missile fired by the Houthis toward Najran the previous day.

--IANS

ksk/

