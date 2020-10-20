Argentina becomes 5th nation to surpass 1 million coronavirus cases

-
ALSO READ
Brazil coronavirus update: Covid-19 cases in Brazil pass 5 million-mark
J&J seeking 20,000 Covid vaccine trial volunteers in hard-hit Latin America
Definitive data on Mexico's Covid-19 toll will take 2 years: Govt official
Pandemic driving children back to work, jeopardising gains: Report
Don't take coronavirus lightly; people need to wear face masks: PM
-
Argentina reached 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases Monday, making it the second nation in Latin America to reach the grim milestone and only the fifth in the world to do so.
The Ministry of Health said 1,002,662 people have now been diagnosed with the virus, and 26,716 have died.
Brazil reached 1 million cases in June and now reports 5.2 million total.
Latin America is one of the worst hit regions and home to half the 10 nations reporting the highest number of confirmed cases. Three other nations in Latin America are expected to reach 1 million cases in the coming weeks Colombia, Mexico and Peru.
The region's high caseload is due to a combination of factors including weak public health systems, limited testing and contact tracing, and social issues like poverty.
Though some nations have seen important declines, overall there has been little relief, with cases dropping in one municipality only to escalate in another.
The trajectory is showing that the pandemic is likely to leave no corner of Latin America unscathed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU