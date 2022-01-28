Argentina reaches agreement with IMF to refinance $40 bn debt

has reached an agreement with the Monetary Fund to refinance more than USD 40 billion in debt, President Alberto Fernndez said Friday.

We had an unpayable debt that left us without a present or a future, and now we have a reasonable agreement that will allow us to grow and comply, Fernndez said on national television.

Since 2020, has been in an arduous negotiation with the to refinance the debt contracted in 2018 during the government of conservative Mauricio Macri in the midst of a currency crisis.

had spent three years trying to renegotiate repayment terms with the and considered a deal vital to stabilising an whose lengthy crisis has been hit as well by the pandemic.

