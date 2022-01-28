Argentina reaches agreement with IMF to refinance $40 bn debt

-
ALSO READ
Greenko group embarks on dollar bond issuance to refinance project debt
IMF chief says data-rigging scandal won't hamper IMF-World Bank cooperation
IMF defers Pakistan's 6th review to release $1 billion under fund facility
IMF delays release of new forecast to factor in Covid developments
IMF's Georgieva wins some European backing as board debates her future
-
Argentina has reached an agreement with the International Monetary Fund to refinance more than USD 40 billion in debt, President Alberto Fernndez said Friday.
We had an unpayable debt that left us without a present or a future, and now we have a reasonable agreement that will allow us to grow and comply, Fernndez said on national television.
Since 2020, Argentina has been in an arduous negotiation with the IMF to refinance the debt contracted in 2018 during the government of conservative Mauricio Macri in the midst of a currency crisis.
Argentina had spent three years trying to renegotiate repayment terms with the IMF and considered a deal vital to stabilising an economy whose lengthy crisis has been hit as well by the pandemic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU