JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Tesla very close to level five autonomous driving tech: Elon Musk

Buy American: Joe Biden unveils US-centered economic plan to counter Trump
Business Standard

As crisis deepens, Nepal bans all Indian news channels except Doordarshan

Reports say that Nepal cable operators have stopped getting signals of Indian news channels

Topics
KP Oli | India Nepal ties | Indian news media

IANS  |  New Delhi 

KP Oli
Prime Minister candidate and Chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) (CPN-UML) Khadga Prashad Oli. (Photo: REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/File photo)

Nepal has banned all Indian news channels, except DD News, for alleged propaganda against the country.

Reports say that Nepal cable operators have stopped getting signals of Indian news channels.

Nepal government spokesperson Yuvaraj Khatiwada said: "We request all not to disseminate news that infringes sovereignty and self-respect of Nepalis. This includes the media of neighbouring countries. We might seek both political and legal remedies."

Earlier, Nepal has amended its map which show some Indian territory as part of it.

Nepal's parliament on June 13 adopted unanimously the Constitution Amendment Bill, paving the way for accommodating the updated political-administrative map, which includes Indian areas of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura, in its symbol.
First Published: Fri, July 10 2020. 07:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU