AIMIM ties up with T T V Dhinakaran's AMMK for TN Assembly polls

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi
on Tuesday announced an alliance with the AMMK of TTV Dhinakaran for the April 6 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.
Owaisi told reporters here that his party would contest three seats-- Vaniyambadi, Krishnagiri and Sankarapuram -- in the polls as part of the alliance.
He said the alliance partners would jointly campaign andhe would attend a public meeting of the alliance to be held at the YMCA grounds in Chennai on March 12.
Saying that Tamil Nadu has generally seen alliances led by AIADMK and DMK so far, he said the coalition led by Dhinakaran's AMMK would go to the people as a third alternative.
He hoped that the electorate of Tamil Nadu would bless the partners of the AMMK-led alliance.
