Asian shares to open higher on renewed US economic stimulus hopes

-
ALSO READ
Statsguru: Why crude oil went berserk last week and is it just a blip?
Crude oil price drops as US inventory build-up stokes supply fears
Brent crude oil prices climb on US output cuts, China trade deal hopes
Oil gains 1% on economic hope; coronavirus fears check price gains
Brent rises on US output cuts ahead of biggest storm threat in 15 years
-
By Imani Moise
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Asian shares were set to track Wall Street gains on Thursday, as renewed hopes for more U.S. stimulus helped restore investor confidence in the New York session.
U.S. President Donald Trump sent a flurry of late night tweets on Wednesday urging Congress to pass piece-meal aid packages for targeted industries, small business and consumers, backing off his earlier stance to unilaterally end negotiations.
Markets are also starting to price in a Democratic sweep during the U.S. election in November as new polls show former Vice President Joe Biden with a firm lead. Investors see such an outcome making the passage of a new stimulus bill more likely.
"Even if there was no slimmed down stimulus package, there is a greater chance of a larger stimulus package later," National Australia Bank analyst Tapas Strickland said of a potential Biden victory.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 1.91%, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 1.74% and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 1.88%.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> gained 1.05%.
Gains in Asian futures were more muted ahead of a U.S. employment data release that's expected to show the recovery in the world's largest economy losing steam. Economists forecast a decline in jobless claims however, continued claims are expected to remain firmly above 10 million.
Many members of the Federal Open Market Committee said their economic outlook assumed additional fiscal support, according to U.S. Federal Reserve minutes released on Wednesday. Central bank officials believe if aid packages are too small or too late, the economy is in for a weak recovery.
E-mini futures for the S&P 500
Japan's Nikkei 225 futures
Fresh stimulus hopes prompted a rally in gold and tamped safe-haven demand for U.S. Treasuries and the dollar.
Spot gold
On Wednesday, U.S. 10-year yields
The dollar index <=USD> fell 0.19% against a basket of major currencies to 93.64.
In energy markets, oil prices dropped due to a larger-than-expected increase in inventories.
Brent crude futures
(Reporting by Imani Moise; Editing by Sam Holmes)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU