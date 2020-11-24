AstraZeneca must prove it won't profit from Covid-19 vaccine: Non-govt body

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus vaccine update: Covid drug, AstraZeneca vaccine current status
Coronavirus vaccine update: AstraZeneca, Modena leading the race, says WHO
Coronavirus vaccine update: Mexico gets 1st doses of Chinese vaccine COVAX
Coronavirus vaccine update: Oxford vaccine to provide protection for a year
AstraZeneca signs pact with EU to supply 400 mn doses of Covid-19 vaccine
-
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - AstraZeneca must provide reassurance that it will not profit from its potential COVID-19 vaccine, non-governmental organisation Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said on Tuesday, urging the company to make public its supply contracts.
The British firm said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine was 70% effective in pivotal trials and could be up to 90% effective, giving the world's fight against the global pandemic a third new weapon that can be cheaper to make, easier to distribute and faster to scale-up than rivals.
AstraZeneca has said it will not profit from sales of its vaccine while COVID-19 is considered a pandemic. The price of its candidate has been set at about $3 per dose, against at least four times more for other candidates.
"MSF welcomes AstraZeneca's commitment to sell the vaccine at a 'no-profit' price during the pandemic, but the reality is that it's an empty promise unless we're able to substantiate these important claims with data," said Roz Scourse of medical group MSF, also known as Doctors Without Borders.
The organisation urged AstraZeneca to disclose the contracts signed with governments for its vaccine, and said there could be clauses that limit the price until the company declares the end of the health emergency, which could be as early as July.
AstraZeneca said it would look for international consensus on when the pandemic phase of COVID-19 was over, rather than a particular date.
"From the outset, AstraZeneca's approach has been to treat the development of the vaccine as a response to a global public health emergency, not a commercial opportunity," an AstraZeneca spokesman said.
"We continue to operate in that public spirit and we will seek expert guidance, including from global organisations as to when we can say the pandemic is behind us."
The GAVI vaccine alliance said Monday's efficacy data was "positive news for the COVAX vision of equitable access" for vulnerable groups.
It said the hundreds of millions of doses had been secured on behalf of COVAX, a procurement scheme co-led by the World Health Organization designed to secure rapid and fair global access to COVID-19 vaccines.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Mark Potter and Barbara Lewis)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU