At G20,Trump to push for global economic system based on fair competition

US President will advance a global economic system based on fair economic competition during his participation in the summit meeting of G-20 leaders in Buenos Aires later this week, the White House said Tuesday.

"President Trump's participation in the summit is a key opportunity to reiterate his commitment to domestic and global economic growth and prosperity, cement relations with other world leaders and advance a global economic system that is based on fair economic competition and free, fair and reciprocal trade," the White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters at a news conference.

Trump leaves for the annual G-20 Summit later this week. The First Lady, Melania Trump will accompany him.

While at the summit, Trump will interact with many leaders including those from Argentina, Russia, Germany, China and No bilateral meeting has been scheduled with the Saudi Crown Prince, the US national Security Advisor John Bolton said.

In terms of the US positions, Trump and his delegation is going to use this as an opportunity to talk about measures of tax cuts and deregulations and rescaling and job training and so forth that have generated significant economic growth and prosperity, said Larry Kudlow, Trump's chief economic advisor.

"That includes women's economic empowerment. Free, fair and reciprocal trade and trade reform. There will be discussions of infrastructure finance and also the US emergence as the dominant energy power in the world today actually," Kudlow said.

In his meetings, Trump and his delegation will also seek support on the US position on a host of issues in particular those being opposed by China. "I am sure we will. I'm sure we will. We have in many other form," he said, in response to a question.