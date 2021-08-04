Hit and run road accidents: Govt proposes hiking compensation to Rs 2 lakh

-
ALSO READ
Road Safety World Series 2021: Full schedule, match time, live streaming
Road accidents killed more people than Covid last year, says Gadkari
Govt moves SC seeking time extension for framing guidelines for ex-gratia
Using resources rationally: Centre opposes ex-gratia to bereaved families
PM Modi expresses grief at loss of lives in road accident in Jalgaon
-
The government has proposed a steep hike in compensation amount to Rs 2 lakh from Rs 25,000 for the families of individuals who are killed in hit and run road accidents.
In case of a person sustaining grievous injuries due to such an accident, the compensation amount will be Rs 50,000.
The road transport and highways ministry has proposed a scheme to enhance the compensation amount for hit and run road accident victims.
There were a total of 4,49,002 road accidents in the country in 2019 causing 1,51,113 deaths, as per official data.
A draft scheme was notified by the ministry on August 2.
The Scheme for Compensation of Hit & Run Accident Victims seeks to enhance "compensation (from Rs 12,500 to Rs 50,000 for grievous hurt and from Rs 25,000 to Rs 2,00,000 for death)," an official statement said on Wednesday.
"This scheme will supersede the earlier Solatium Scheme, 1989," it added.
Under the draft scheme, the ministry has proposed the procedure for detailed investigations of road accidents, Detailed Accident Report (DAR) and its reporting along with timelines for different stakeholders for quick settlements of claims.
The government will set up a Motor Vehicles Accident Fund, which will be used for providing compensation in case of hit and run accidents and treatment for accident victims.
Recently, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari told Rajya Sabha that 536 persons were killed and 1,655 persons were injured in accidents categorised as 'hit and run' in the national capital in 2019.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU