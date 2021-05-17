AT&T to shed media assets, combine them with Discovery for $43 billion

-
ALSO READ
Channel 4 to live telecast India vs England Test series for free in UK
AT&T takes $15.5 billion charge on DirecTV, adds more phone customers
India tour of Australia 2020-21: IND vs AUS 1st ODI toss result, playing 11
Australia vs India 2nd ODI toss result, final playing 11 and live streaming
Australia vs India 3rd ODI toss results, final playing 11, live streaming
-
AT&T Inc, the owner of HBO and Warner Bros studios, and cable and streaming network Discovery Inc, the owner of lifestyle TV networks such as HGTV and TLC, will combine their media assets to create a standalone global streaming business, the U.S. telecoms giant said on Monday.
The proposed deal would put together one of Hollywood's most powerful studios, home to the Harry Potter and Batman franchises, with Discovery's stable of unscripted home, cooking and nature and science shows.
The deal also marks the unwinding of AT&T's $108.7 billion acquisition of U.S. media conglomerate Time Warner in 2018, and underscores its recognition that TV viewership has moved to streaming, where scale is required to take on the likes of Netflix Inc and Walt Disney Co.
Discovery President and Chief Executive Officer David Zaslav will lead the new company.
Under the terms, AT&T would receive $43 billion in a combination of cash, debt securities, and WarnerMedia's retention of certain debt. AT&T's shareholders would receive stock representing 71% of the new company, while Discovery shareholders would own 29% of the new company.
With the acquisition of Time Warner, AT&T sought to create a media and telecoms powerhouse, combining content and distribution.
Yet this proved a costly strategy as it simultaneously sought to expand next generation wireless services, most recently borrowing $14 billion to buy more wireless spectrum.
The new company is projected to have 2023 revenue of about $52 billion and adjusted EBITDA of about $14 billion as well as $3 billion in expected annual cost synergies.
The deal is anticipated to close in mid-2022, pending approval by Discovery shareholders and regulatory approvals.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU