Australia imposes sanctions on Lukashenko, says Belarus supporting Russia

Citing Belarus' continuous strategic support to Russia and its military forces, Australia on Friday has placed sanctions on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and members of his family along with 22 Russians including senior editors from organisations including Russia Today, the Strategic Culture Foundation, InfoRos and NewsFront.
The Government of Belarus, under President Lukashenko, continues to provide strategic support to Russia and its military forces in their assault on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, said the Australian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Speaking on the sanctions on Lukashenko's family, the statement read, "We are also placing sanctions on his son Viktor Lukashenko, who previously held senior national security roles in the Belarussian Government, and his wife Galina Lukashenko, the First Lady of Belarus."
"These latest steps, one month into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, continue our focussed efforts to ensure that Russia and those who support its illegal, unprovoked invasion of its democratic neighbour, pay a high cost," it read.
It slammed Belarus saying, "it has allowed Russia to fire ballistic missiles from Belarus into Ukraine, enabled the transport of Russian military personnel, heavy weapons and tanks into Ukraine, provided refuelling points in Belarus for Russian military aircraft and stored Russian weapons and military equipment."
Australia reiterated its "unwavering" support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and for the people of Ukraine. It called upon Russia to immediately withdraw its military forces from Ukraine.
